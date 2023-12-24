The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Colts.

Falcons vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 45 -140 +115

Falcons vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average total of 39.8 in their outings this year, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have compiled a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won four of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this year (40%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 2-3 (40%).

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have played nine games this season that have had more than 45 combined points scored.

Indianapolis has had an average of 43.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Colts are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Falcons vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.4 26 19.9 7 39.8 5 14 Colts 24.6 9 24.5 27 43.2 9 14

Falcons vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Atlanta has hit the over once.

The Falcons have a -20-point scoring differential on the season (-1.5 per game). The Colts have outscored opponents by just one point (0.1 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Colts have hit the over in each of their past three games.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-20 total points, -1.5 per game), while the Colts have scored just one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.8 41 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.9 20.9 ATS Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 3-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.2 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.9 22.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-4-0 6-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-4 1-2

