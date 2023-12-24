The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons score 6.1 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Colts surrender (24.5).

The Falcons average 20.3 fewer yards per game (327.2), than the Colts allow per contest (347.5).

Atlanta rushes for 126.4 yards per game, just one fewer yard than the 127.4 that Indianapolis allows per outing.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (24).

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons score 23.3 points per game at home (4.9 more than their overall average), and give up 21.7 at home (1.8 more than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (388) is higher than their overall average (327.2). But their average yards allowed at home (301.1) is lower than overall (311.7).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (248.4) is higher than its overall average (200.8). And its average yards conceded at home (184.6) is lower than overall (199.5).

The Falcons accumulate 139.6 rushing yards per game at home (13.2 more than their overall average), and give up 116.6 at home (4.4 more than overall).

The Falcons' offensive third-down percentage (41.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (35.9%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 41% and 33.5%, respectively.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

