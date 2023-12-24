The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) will play the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Falcons' upcoming matchup versus the Colts, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have had the lead six times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost five times, and tied four times in 14 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.7 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Falcons vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been winning after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

So far this season, the Colts have been leading after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5).

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), been outscored six times (0-6), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Rep the Falcons or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.