The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) go on the road to match up against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Falcons vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.5 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.
  • The Falcons are 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).
  • Atlanta has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (50%).
  • This season, the Colts have won two out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
  • This season, Indianapolis has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Falcons or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 16 Best Bets

  • Commanders vs Jets
  • Packers vs Panthers
  • Lions vs Vikings
  • Browns vs Texans
  • Seahawks vs Titans

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)
    • The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-10-0).
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-5.
    • The Colts have covered the spread nine times over 14 games with a set spread.
    • Indianapolis is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
    • The Falcons have gone over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).
    • Out of the Colts' 14 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (71.4%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    11 20.6 0

    Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    13 210.7 14 4.4 3

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.