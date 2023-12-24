The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) go on the road to match up against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Falcons vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.5 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.

The Falcons are 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (50%).

This season, the Colts have won two out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Indianapolis has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Falcons or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)



Indianapolis (+2.5) The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-10-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-5.

The Colts have covered the spread nine times over 14 games with a set spread.

Indianapolis is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) The two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

The Falcons have gone over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).

Out of the Colts' 14 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (71.4%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 20.6 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 210.7 14 4.4 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.