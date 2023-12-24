Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Colts Game – Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) go on the road to match up against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Falcons vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.5 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 59.7% chance to win.
- The Falcons are 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).
- Atlanta has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (50%).
- This season, the Colts have won two out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Indianapolis has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)
- The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-10-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-5.
- The Colts have covered the spread nine times over 14 games with a set spread.
- Indianapolis is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game, 43 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
- The Falcons have gone over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).
- Out of the Colts' 14 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (71.4%).
Khadarel Hodge Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|20.6
|0
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|13
|210.7
|14
|4.4
|3
