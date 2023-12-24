Will D'Ernest Johnson cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 107 rushing yards (8.2 ypg) on 36 carries.

Johnson also has 10 catches for 140 yards (10.8 per game) on the year.

In 12 games, Johnson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Browns 3 12 0 2 16 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 5 0 0 0 0

