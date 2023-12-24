D'Ernest Johnson will be facing the ninth-best run defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Johnson has generated 107 rushing yards on 36 carries (8.2 ypg). Also, Johnson has pulled down 10 receptions for 140 yards (10.8 ypg).

Johnson vs. the Buccaneers

Johnson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games The Buccaneers have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Johnson will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 96 yards on the ground per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked 13th in the league with 11 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Jaguars Player Previews

D'Ernest Johnson Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Johnson Rushing Insights

Johnson has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his three opportunities this season.

The Jaguars, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.1% of the time while running 42.9%.

He has handled 9.4% of his team's 382 rushing attempts this season (36).

Johnson has no rushing touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He has three red zone rushing carries (5.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

