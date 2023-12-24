Calvin Ridley versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Dee Delaney is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Jaguars meet the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 113.6 8.1 28 84 8.53

Calvin Ridley vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley's 781 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 60 catches on 109 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville is ninth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,416 (244 per game) and ninth in yards per attempt (6.7).

The Jaguars' offense has been producing this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 22.8 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 12th with 4,788 total yards (342 per game).

Jacksonville is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 36.4 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 49 times (10th-fewest in NFL).

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 20 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

In the air, Tampa Bay has allowed the second-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,140 (224.3 per game).

The Buccaneers' points-against average on defense is 20.7 per game, 13th in the NFL.

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 109 23 Def. Targets Receptions 60 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 781 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.8 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 147 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

