Brenton Strange was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Strange's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 16, Strange has four receptions for 34 yards -- 8.5 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Brenton Strange Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury list.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Strange 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 34 27 1 8.5

Strange Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 7 0 Week 5 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 27 1 Week 10 49ers 1 0 0 0

