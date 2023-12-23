Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
Will Victor Hedman score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- Hedman has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 12 assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|23:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 3-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
