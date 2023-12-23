Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
