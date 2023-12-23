The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nicholas Paul, take the ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Paul? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

Paul has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in 11 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Paul has had an assist in a game six times this year over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 3 19 Points 1 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

