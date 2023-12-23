Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Nicholas Paul going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- Paul has scored in nine of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play, Paul has accumulated six goals and three assists.
- Paul averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|17:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 8-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
