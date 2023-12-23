When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Luke Glendening score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Glendening has no points on the power play.

Glendening averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.