The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4, winners of three in a row) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 23 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-140) Capitals (+120) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 9-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 58.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info

Lightning vs. Capitals Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 116 (4th) Goals 73 (31st) 119 (30th) Goals Allowed 82 (3rd) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 21 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (6th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay hit the over five times.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 116 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Lightning have given up 119 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 18th in the league.

