The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State has combined with its opponent to score more than 162.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Kennesaw State has a 162.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.3 more points than this game's point total.

Kennesaw State has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Kennesaw State has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Owls have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Kennesaw State has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 2 28.6% 81.6 168.3 74.1 150.2 151.5 Kennesaw State 5 55.6% 86.7 168.3 76.1 150.2 157.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls score an average of 86.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 74.1 the Bulldogs allow.

Kennesaw State has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-7-0 0-2 5-2-0 Kennesaw State 6-3-0 1-1 8-1-0

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Kennesaw State 13-0 Home Record 15-1 10-6 Away Record 10-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.