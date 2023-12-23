The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) will meet the Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Demond Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Terrell Burden: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Rongie Gordon: 5.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Josh Banks: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Caleb Burgess: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Abee: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 16th 86.8 Points Scored 85.7 20th 236th 73.3 Points Allowed 77 306th 139th 37.7 Rebounds 44.6 12th 36th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 13 13th 60th 9 3pt Made 9.2 49th 15th 18.1 Assists 16.8 42nd 201st 12.1 Turnovers 11.7 165th

