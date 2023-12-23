The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) aim to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Kennesaw State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 45th.

The Owls put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 74.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Kennesaw State has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Kennesaw State is scoring 7.8 more points per game at home (90.4) than on the road (82.6).

At home, the Owls concede 62.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.2.

Kennesaw State makes more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (33.1%).

