Will Kennesaw State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Kennesaw State's full tournament resume.

How Kennesaw State ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 219

Kennesaw State's best wins

Kennesaw State's best win this season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in the RPI. Kennesaw State brought home the 79-76 in overtime win at home on December 5. In the victory against UNC Asheville, Terrell Burden amassed a team-best 24 points. Demond Robinson contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

79-77 over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 20

88-77 at home over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on December 2

84-77 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 9

94-84 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on December 16

96-92 over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 19

Kennesaw State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Owls have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Kennesaw State faces the 16th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Owls have 17 games remaining this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Kennesaw St has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kennesaw State's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: B1G+

