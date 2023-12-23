Should you bet on Haydn Fleury to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Fleury scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Fleury has no points on the power play.

Fleury's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

