Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSEX

BSSE, BSSEX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their previous game to the Heat, 122-113, on Friday. Young was their top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30 3 13 2 0 7 Dejounte Murray 24 8 6 3 0 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 23 2 5 1 0 6

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 11.7 points, 10.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Hawks get 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks get 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 28.0 2.8 11.0 0.7 0.4 4.4 Dejounte Murray 20.7 4.9 5.8 1.1 0.5 2.4 Clint Capela 12.3 11.2 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17.9 3.1 2.7 1.1 0.2 3.6 Saddiq Bey 14.3 7.7 1.4 1.0 0.1 2.0

