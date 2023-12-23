Glynn County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Glynn County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Forsyth High School at Glynn Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradwell Institute at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
