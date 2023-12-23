For bracketology insights on Georgia Tech and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 149

Georgia Tech's best wins

When Georgia Tech beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 72-68, it was its best win of the season so far. Against Duke, Baye Ndongo led the team by delivering 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on November 28

73-70 over UMass (No. 77/RPI) on December 21

73-68 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 22

82-81 over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on December 16

88-85 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 9

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Yellow Jackets have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Georgia Tech has drawn the 49th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Yellow Jackets' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Georgia Tech's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV Channel: ACC Network

