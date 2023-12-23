The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl features a matchup between the Utah State Aggies (who are 3-point favorites) and the Georgia State Panthers on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 62.5 is set for the game.

Utah State has struggled defensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS (33.8 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks 25th-best on offense, totaling 34.1 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Georgia State is compiling 25.8 points per game (79th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS on defense (30.8 points allowed per game).

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia State Recent Performance

The Panthers are playing poorly right now both offensively and defensively -- accumulating 308.3 yards per game in their past three games (-91-worst in college football), and conceding 468 per game (seventh-worst).

The Panthers are putting up 17.3 points per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football), and giving up 41 per game (-108-worst).

Georgia State is -47-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (180.3), and -105-worst in passing yards conceded (292).

The Panthers are -37-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (128), and -37-worst in rushing yards conceded (176).

The Panthers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Georgia State has not gone over the total once.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Four of Georgia State's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

This season, Georgia State has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,368 yards on 225-of-336 passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 625 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll's team-high 1,350 rushing yards have come on 274 carries, with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 234 receiving yards (19.5 per game) on 23 catches.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 881 receiving yards on 70 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put together a 581-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 46 passes on 64 targets.

Javon Denis has collected four sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 24 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 86 tackles, five TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Gavin Pringle leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 33 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

