The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl features a matchup of the Georgia State Panthers (who are 3-point favorites) and the Utah State Aggies on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 63.5.

Georgia State vs. Utah State game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Georgia State vs. Utah State statistical matchup

Georgia State Utah State 372.8 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.3 (30th) 431.9 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.6 (103rd) 171.6 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (26th) 201.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.8 (42nd) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Georgia State leaders

In addition to his 2,368 passing yards and 67% completion percentage this season, Darren Grainger has connected on 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

In addition to the numbers he's put up through the air, Grainger has also chipped in 625 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Panthers' ground attack, Marcus Carroll has run for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.

Carroll has 23 catches (1.9 per game) for 234 yards (19.5 per game) and zero touchdowns in 12 games for the Panthers.

Robert Lewis has been an integral piece of the Panthers' offense in 2023, registering 70 catches for 881 yards and seven touchdowns.

Utah State leaders

In 12 games, Jalen Royals has 68 receptions for 1,023 yards (85.3 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has 82 catches for 851 yards (70.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, Cooper Legas has thrown for 1,815 yards (151.3 per game), with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Also, Legas has rushed for 122 yards and zero TDs.

