If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Georgia State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 284

Georgia State's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Georgia State took down the Clemson Tigers on the road on December 16. The final score was 78-72. In the win against Clemson, Mya Williams tallied a team-high 21 points. Crystal Henderson came through with 17 points.

Next best wins

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on November 14

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 199/RPI) on November 10

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 28

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Panthers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Panthers have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Georgia State gets the 317th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Georgia St has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Georgia State Panthers

Troy Trojans vs. Georgia State Panthers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

