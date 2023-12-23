What are Georgia's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 66

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia's best wins

Georgia registered its best win of the season on November 20, when it claimed a 73-56 victory over the Columbia Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in the RPI. That signature victory against Columbia included a team-best 18 points from Zoesha Smith. Javyn Nicholson, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

65-57 over Purdue (No. 85/RPI) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 193/RPI) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 204/RPI) on November 6

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on December 6

77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 16th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Georgia gets the 59th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes three games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records north of .500.

As far as Georgia's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Wofford Terriers

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.