On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Conor Sheary going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

  • Sheary has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • Sheary has no points on the power play.
  • Sheary's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

