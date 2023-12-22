The Miami Heat (16-12) host the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center on December 22, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Atlanta has put together a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Hawks' 123.1 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 111.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 12-11 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points per game at home (125.5) than away (121.6), but also give up more at home (126.2) than on the road (120.6).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is giving up 5.6 more points per game at home (126.2) than away (120.6).

The Hawks average 0.1 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.7).

Hawks Injuries