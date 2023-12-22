The UCF Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

UCF ranks 33rd in scoring offense (32.5 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (25.4 points allowed per game) this year. Georgia Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 437 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 29th with 432.6 total yards per contest.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Tampa, Florida
Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Key Statistics

Georgia Tech UCF 432.6 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.3 (14th) 437 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (77th) 197.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (5th) 235.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.2 (43rd) 20 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 22 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (87th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,797 passing yards (233.1 per game) while completing 61.9% of his passes. He's tossed 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 648 yards (54 ypg) on 108 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 156 times for 931 yards (77.6 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 706 (58.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 80 times and has six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has racked up 462 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 2,074 yards passing for UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 473 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 211 times for a team-high 1,296 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 16 times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Johnny Richardson has collected 557 yards on 84 carries, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's 967 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 43 catches and six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 42 receptions totaling 853 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier Townsend has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

