The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl as 6.5-point underdogs on December 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 61.5 points for the outing.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF game info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. UCF statistical matchup

UCF Georgia Tech 492.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.6 (37th) 392.8 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (120th) 233.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 259.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (55th) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

UCF leaders

Haynes King has passed for 2,797 yards (233.1 per game), completing 61.9% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, King has rushed for 648 yards and nine TDs.

On the ground, Jamal Haynes has scored seven touchdowns and picked up 931 yards (77.6 per game).

In the passing game, Haynes has scored one touchdown, with 20 catches for 151 yards.

In the passing game, Eric Singleton Jr. has scored six TDs, catching 47 balls for 706 yards (58.8 per game).

Georgia Tech leaders

In 12 games for the Knights, RJ Harvey has scampered for 1,296 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In addition to the stats he's put up in the running game, Harvey has 17 grabs (on 19 targets) for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

John Rhys Plumlee has played 12 games in 2023, and he's delivered 2,074 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Plumlee has rushed for 473 yards (5.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 12 games, Javon Baker has converted 70 targets into 43 catches, 967 yards and six touchdowns for the Knights.

