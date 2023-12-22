The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 135.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -2.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Georgia Tech's contests this season is 143.6, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Georgia Tech has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Tech has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

The Yellow Jackets have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 5 83.3% 77.1 149.4 65.9 137.2 140 Georgia Tech 8 80% 72.3 149.4 71.3 137.2 147.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets' 72.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.9 the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-4-0 2-2 4-2-0 Georgia Tech 5-5-0 4-2 3-7-0

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Georgia Tech 12-5 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 3-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.