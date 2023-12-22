The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 305th.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

Georgia Tech is 7-1 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.6.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule