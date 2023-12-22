The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This game is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 305th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
  • Georgia Tech is 7-1 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.6.
  • The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

