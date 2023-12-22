The Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) hope to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Longwood Lancers (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 83.0 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 82.2 the Lancers give up.

Georgia Southern has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 82.2 points.

Longwood is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.0 points.

The Lancers average only 0.5 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles allow (61.7).

Longwood has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.

Georgia Southern is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

The Lancers are making 34.8% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (32.7%).

The Eagles make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Lancers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Simone James: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Torrion Starks: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG% Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 61.2 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule