Friday's game features the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) and the Longwood Lancers (2-8) facing off at Joan Perry Brock Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-48 victory against Hampton on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Longwood 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Eagles took down the Detroit Mercy Titans at home on November 25 by a score of 81-59.

Based on the RPI, the Lancers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Georgia Southern has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 172) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 207) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 235) on November 24

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 323) on December 14

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 329) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Simone James: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Torrion Starks: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG% Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 61.2 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.3 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball.

At home, the Eagles score 86.1 points per game. Away, they score 77.5.

At home Georgia Southern is giving up 56.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than it is away (70.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.