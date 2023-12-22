ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with nine games involving teams from the ACC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, read on.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
|5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
|5:45 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN
