For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 12 assists.

He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.