There is only one match on the Premier League slate Thursday, and anytime goal scorer odds are listed in this article.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Odsonne Edouard, Crystal Palace (+180)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 6

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace (+185)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Evan Ferguson, Brighton & Hove Albion (+200)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Joao Pedro, Brighton & Hove Albion (+240)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Ademola Oladipupo Ola-Adebomi, Crystal Palace (+240)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 3

3 Goals: 0

Danny Welbeck, Brighton & Hove Albion (+260)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 1

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton & Hove Albion (+275)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 3

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace (+300)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 2

Simon Adingra, Brighton & Hove Albion (+300)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 4

Facundo Valentin Buonanotte, Brighton & Hove Albion (+330)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 1

Jeffrey Schlupp, Crystal Palace (+400)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace (+400)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Matheus Franca, Crystal Palace (+400)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Michael Olise, Crystal Palace (+400)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 6

6 Goals: 2

Malcolm Ebiowei, Crystal Palace (+450)

Opponent: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 0

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace 3:00 PM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)

