The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Mercer is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

The Mountaineers score only 1.6 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up (67.9).

Appalachian State is 5-3 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Mercer is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 37.0% from the field, just 6.4 lower than the Mountaineers concede.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.4 FG%

Mercer Schedule