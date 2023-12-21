You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Jack Eichel and other players on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 54 points in 32 games (22 goals and 32 assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Steven Stamkos' season total of 34 points has come from 15 goals and 19 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 3 3 3 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 4 0 4 7 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 5 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Eichel's 37 points are important for Vegas. He has put up 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 33 total points (one per game), with 10 goals and 23 assists in 33 games.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.