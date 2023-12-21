Brayden Point and Mark Stone will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Vegas Golden Knights at Amalie Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 54 points in 32 games.

Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 35 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Steven Stamkos has scored 15 goals and added 19 assists in 30 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (6-5-0) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .904% save percentage (31st in league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 37 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Stone's 33 points this season, including 10 goals and 23 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vegas.

This season, William Karlsson has 14 goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 29.

In the crease, Adin Hill has a record of 10-2-2 in 15 games this season, conceding 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) with 380 saves and a .934 save percentage, first in the league.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.39 8th 28th 3.48 Goals Allowed 2.61 6th 17th 30.4 Shots 32.5 8th 18th 31 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 3rd 30.19% Power Play % 22.76% 11th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 83.16% 8th

