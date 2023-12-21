The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) battle the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
  • Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.
  • The Wildcats score 90.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 73.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 50th.
  • The Cardinals put up only one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.5).
  • Louisville has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged in road games (71.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
  • Kentucky drained 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).
  • At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

