How to Watch the Georgia vs. Ball State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) play the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
Georgia vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 62.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- Ball State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
- Georgia has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.
- The Bulldogs average 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinals give up.
- When Georgia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-0.
- Ball State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.
- The Cardinals make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Troy
|W 86-70
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 64-53
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 65-59
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
