The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Zoesha Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

