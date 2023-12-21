Georgia Tech vs. UMass December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.8 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|44th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|71.1
|257th
|193rd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|232nd
|65th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|35.7
|77th
|26th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|54th
|156th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|193rd
|10th
|18.3
|Assists
|12.9
|212th
|46th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
