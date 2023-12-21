Georgia Tech vs. UMass: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The UMass Minutemen (6-2) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-1.5)
|151.5
|-125
|+105
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 3-2.
- UMass is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Minutemen's seven games have gone over the point total.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Georgia Tech 116th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 73rd.
- Bookmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Tech has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
