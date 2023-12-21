The UMass Minutemen (6-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 17th.
  • The Yellow Jackets average only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.9).
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than away (66.6).
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
  • Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia L 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

