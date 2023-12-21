How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutemen (6-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- American vs Virginia Tech (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Niagara vs Syracuse (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Lehigh vs Boston College (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Kentucky vs Louisville (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Stonehill vs Miami (FL) (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 17th.
- The Yellow Jackets average only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.9).
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than away (66.6).
- At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 70-49
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.