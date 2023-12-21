Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DeKalb County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter County High School at Cedar Grove High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenson High School at Glynn Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithonia High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tucker High School at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.