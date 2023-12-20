Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Walker County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedartown High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
