Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20

1:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20

3:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedartown High School at Gordon Lee High School