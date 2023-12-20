Wednesday's game features the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) and the No. 23 Washington Huskies (11-0) clashing at KFC Yum! Center (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-61 win for Louisville.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Cardinals suffered an 86-62 loss to UConn.

The Huskies enter this contest following a 64-32 win against Saint Mary's (CA) on Saturday. In the losing effort, Kiki Jefferson led the Cardinals with 19 points. Chloe Briggs scored a team-high 14 points for the Huskies in the victory.

Louisville vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Louisville vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Washington 61

Top 25 Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Cardinals claimed their best win of the season, an 81-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Louisville has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 55) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 6

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 142) on December 10

Washington Schedule Analysis

The Huskies picked up their signature win of the season on December 10, when they claimed a 60-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Washington has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 17) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 131) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 145) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 149) on November 15

73-53 over Air Force (No. 180) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while giving up 59.5 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball) and have a +211 scoring differential overall.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +278 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and are giving up 45.6 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

