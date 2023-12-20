In one of the many exciting matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, AS Monaco and Toulouse FC take the pitch at Stadium de Toulouse.

AS Monaco makes the trip to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient makes the trip to face Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Strasbourg vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC is on the road to face Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes travels to match up with Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch OGC Nice vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes makes the trip to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel:

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stade Reims vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC is on the road to face Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

